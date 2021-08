FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – If you haven’t made it to downtown lately, or forget what Fort Wayne has to offer, Be a Tourist In Your Own Hometown gives you the chance to fix that.

With a passport, you can visit 19 Fort Wayne locations free of charge on September 12th. The event runs from noon until 5 p.m.

Some of the places you can visit are offering behind-the-scenes tours. Be aware that some locations are timed ticketed. Click here to learn more and to see if you need a timed ticket.