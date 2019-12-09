Be a Santa to a Senior is Positively Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Joan Black and her coworkers at Home Instead Senior Care are busy storing donations that will be given to senior citizens for Christmas.

“We move a lot of things around and make sure they’re all in the right places and that everyone gets what they need,” said Black. Black is the general manager at Home Instead Senior Care on Maplecrest Road in Fort Wayne. For the last 16 years the company has sponsored the Be a Santa to a Senior program.

“It’s a giving tree program,” said owner James Sullivan. “Basically we put trees in several locations around Fort Wayne and New Haven and then there are ornaments we place on those trees with the names of seniors who’ve been given to us who may not be remembered and kind of forgotten and residents pick those ornaments. Then they buy the requested gift and drop it off with the ornament at one of four participating locations.”

Those locations are:

Home Instead Senior Care, 2789B Maplecrest Rd. Wayne, IN 46815

New Haven Pet Hospital, 227 IN-930, New Haven, IN 46774

Riegel’s Pipe and Tobacco, 6556 E State Blvd., Fort Wayne, IN 46815

Umber’s Do It Best, 2814 Maplecrest Rd., Fort Wayne, IN 46815

There are 300 requests to fill this year. “We get the names from Homebound Meals, Aging & In-home Services and Adult Protective Services. The seniors ask for things like toilet paper and cookies and lap blankets,” said Black.

There’s no need to worry about wrapping. Community volunteers and program partners will wrap and deliver the gifts in time for the holidays.

“While it may seem like a small act of kindness, it can really make a difference for someone this holiday season,” said Sullivan. “Watching seniors open the gifts they received through Be a Santa to a Senior and seeing the smiles and appreciation on their faces is one of my favorite parts of the holiday season.”

The deadline to participate in the program is December 15th. For more information visit Be a Santa to a Senior.com or call 260-485-2424.