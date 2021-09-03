BBB to hold ‘Salute to First Responders’ in honor of 20th anniversary of 9/11

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Better Business Bureau (BBB) Serving Northern Indiana will host a Salute to First Responders in honor of the 20th anniversary of 9/11 on Sept. 9, at 11 a.m. at Promenade Park, located at 202 W. Superior St.

BBB said Miss Pride of Indiana USA Lydia Tremaine will sing the National Anthem, and a short program will follow including BBB President and CEO Marjorie Stephens, Lt. Corey Culler from the Indiana State Police, Rev. Donovan Coley with Fort Wayne Rescue Mission and many others.

“The morning of September 11, 2001, remains one of the most tragic days in American history and 20 years later the events are still forever etched in the minds of anyone old enough to experience it, especially the first responders who answered the call of duty in the aftermath,” Stephens said. “Join BBB as we salute all first responders on the anniversary of 9/11.”

A free lunch from Don Hall’s Catering and Cookie Cottage will be given to the first 150 first responders after the program, BBB said.

A freewill donation will be received during the event. All proceeds will benefit a charity serving first responders. To donate click here.