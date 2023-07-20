ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – An estimated 300 new jobs – with maybe 100 more to come – will likely be created in the middle of next year when SH America opens up an electric vehicle battery cap plant in Allen County.

The facility will be a Chrysler parts plant for Samsun SDI, an EV company under construction in Kokomo.

Chrysler is now known as Stellantis, Seong Wood (Stephen) Ma, managing director for SH America, said after a meeting Thursday with Allen County Council.

The Allen County Council approved a tax abatement for $3.7 million over a 10-year period for the plant located in the Stonebridge Business Park III near the intersection of I-69 and I-469.

SH America, headquartered in Seoul, Korea, has bought one of two Allen County shell buildings in the 14000 block of Hitzfield Road in Roanoke for $11.8 million, according to Rob Young, vice president of business development for The Hagerman Group in Fort Wayne, who negotiated the business deal.

Young appeared with Ma asking for approval for the tax abatement which was granted by a unanimous vote.

The company, which will fabricate caps for EV batteries, making them safer, intends to sink more than $62 million into the plant located in one of two 150,000 square foot shell buildings at the Hitzfield Road location.

Salaries will average about $57,000 and employment could reach 400 employees by the end of 2026.

Annual payroll is expected to be more than $22 million annually.

The patented cap has venting capability to reduce the pressure built up in an EV battery, making them less likely to ignite, Young said. “There will be no batteries on site here,” he added.

Young told the council that with the Samsung SDI plant going up in Kokomo, there’s a need for 20 more suppliers to move into the area.

“SH America is one of those suppliers,” Young said.

“Our company may also be able to help convince other EV component suppliers to locate in Allen County as well,” Ma wrote in a letter submitted to the Department of Planning Services.