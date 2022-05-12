This image provided by RR Auction shows a baseball signed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

BOSTON (AP) — A baseball signed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has sold at auction for more than $50,000, a portion of which will go toward providing humanitarian aid to Ukrainians displaced by the nation’s war with Russia.

Auctioneer RR Auction of Boston announced the winning bid Thursday.

RR Auction will donate its $15,000 cut of the sale, while seller Randy Kaplan will also donate an undisclosed portion of his proceeds, to provide humanitarian aid through the global nonprofit Americares.

RR Auction says the winning bidder wished to remain anonymous but is from the Midwest.