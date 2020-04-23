Barr Street farmers market to begin May 16

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The seasonal opening of Young Leaders of Northeast Indiana Farmers Market at Barr Street has been pushed back by two weeks.

The popular farmers market, along Barr Street between Berry and Wayne streets in Downtown Fort Wayne, will open for the season May 16. Organizers said the opening was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The farmers market is classified as an “essential business.”

“Being classified as an essential business has amped our spirits through this chaotic time. We are thrilled to be able to continue to offer a market not only to our community, but also to our beloved vendors,” Ashley Wagner, YLNI Farmers Market manager said. “Many of (the vendors’) small businesses have really been hurting, so it is with prayerful and cheerful hearts that we work through these challenges to offer modifications while still being able to shop at the YLNI Farmers Market.”

Organizers have made “specific modifications” to the farmers market, which is already open air, to ensure market vendors and shoppers adhere to social distancing requirements or recommendations that may be in place. The Allen County Department of Health and the City of Fort Wayne each offered guidance and recommendations, YLNI said.