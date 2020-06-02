Ball State student hands out food to protestors

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Ball State University student found a unique way to support protestors.

Clark Kitchen and his mother handed out food to those demonstrating on the courthouse lawn today.

Kitchen says he was inspired by social media posts and the Ball State Ben-eficence pledge.

He says he wanted to help people make a change.

“These people are out here working hard for social justice, so the least I could do is come out, give them food and cheer them on,” said Kitchen. “Everyone here is just trying to spread the message, just keep it going; positivity and just love each other.”

Kitchen was not the only person WANE 15 saw handing out food, one person pulled over and dropped off pizzas for the crowd.

Kitchen adds he thinks the protests are productively sending a message and he is very proud to be an American right now.