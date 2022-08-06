MUNCIE, Ind. (WANE) – After going 6-7 in 2021, Ball State football is ready to turn some heads in the MAC this fall.

The Cardinals were picked last in the MAC West Division’s preseason poll. Despite the low rating from peers, the team is embracing the underdog mentality.

This fall, the Cardinals will rely on playmakers like MAC Defensive Player of the year Brandon Martin, redshirt junior quarterback John Paddock and sophomore running back Carson Steele.

Ball State opens the season on Thursday, Sept. 1 at Tennessee.