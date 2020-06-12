Badly beaten dead dogs, cats repeatedly dumped in Oklahoma City ditch

WARNING: Some may find this story disturbing.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — An investigation is underway after dead dogs were found dumped along the side of an Oklahoma City road, and one resident says it’s been happening for months.

Olivia Zeinlabdin said it’s not just dogs, but also cats that look as though they’ve been killed and dumped in tubs, blankets and trash bags.

She said she used to love walking down a road near her home until she started seeing the animals’ bodies.

“I called 911 and they transferred me to animal control and said we’ll get somebody out there, but I’ve called before and it’s still the same thing,” Zeinlabdin said.

“Every two to three weeks, there are fresh dead dogs out here in this ditch,” she said.

On Wednesday, she found two dogs in tubs with gloves nearby.

“One of them has … all of the skin has been removed off the dog, and the other one looks like it’s just been killed,” Zeinlabdin said.

She said the animals are sometimes wrapped in blankets, and other times, left in garbage bags, leading her to believe the animals aren’t being hit by cars or attacked by wildlife.

“It’s either somebody’s fighting them, or if you don’t want them, take them to the pound,” she said. “At least, they’ll euthanize them and it will be a different way to die instead of beating them to death.”

After OKC Animal Control was contacted for comment a crew was sent out to pick up the dead animals and begin an investigation.

Zeinlabdin is now hoping this will come to a stop.

“It’s really disturbing,” she said.