What’s ‘close contact’ mean? Schools adapt after state tweaks definition

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)— A change in recommendation from the Indiana State Department of Health about what constitutes “close contact” with a COVID-19-positive patient could mean far more people, specifically in schools, would be impacted.

Previously, a person was only considered a “close contact” to someone if they spent 15 or more consecutive minutes together within six feet. Now, a person is considered a “close contact” if they spend 15 or more total minutes in a day within six feet of one another.

On Wednesday night, Blackhawk Christian Schools sent a note to parents that indicated its original plan for this school year was designed to prevent close contact for 15 consecutive minutes between students (not including the time students are seated close to a specific group in the classroom “pods”).

However, with all of the activities that go on throughout the school day beyond the classroom, such as lunch and time spent in the hallways, the district explained that it “does not believe we can limit close contact to just the students seated within 6 feet in their classroom with this new guidance.”

Consequently, moving forward, if a student or teacher from Blackhawk Christian Schools tests positive for COVID-19, the entire classroom will move to distance learning for two weeks, or no more than 10 school days.

On the other hand, other districts aren’t taking such drastic measures. Fort Wayne Community Schools said it is not making a similar adjustment at this time.

“In some cases, it could mean more people could be quarantined, but it will not mean moving to immediately quarantining entire classrooms,” said Krista Stockman, the public information officer for FWCS in an email.

Lizette Downey, the public information officer for Northeast Allen County Schools (NACS) said the change didn’t make a huge difference in the plan NACS already had in place.

“We already accounted for that 15-minute piece,” said Downey. “At the end of the day it wasn’t a huge, it gave more us latitude for when we might send kids home or might keep them.”

Why the ISDH changed the 15 minute part of the “close contact” definition is unknown. The department did not respond when asked for clarification. The Allen County Department of Health also declined to speak on the development.

The other guidelines used to consider someone a close contact include an individual who:

Had physical contact with the person.

Had direct contact with the respiratory secretions of the person (i.e., from coughing, sneezing, contact with dirty tissue, shared drinking glass, food, or other personal items).

Lives with or stayed overnight for at least one night in a household with the person.

These close contact criteria apply regardless of mask use, face shields, or physical barriers, such as Plexiglas or plastic barriers.

To see the ISDH’s full list of guidelines, click here.