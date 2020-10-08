Space available for current school year for free ‘On My Way Pre-K’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Spaces are still available for the current school year for ‘On My Way Pre-K,’ the state’s free, pre-K program for 4-year-olds from low-income families.

The Untied Way of Allen County and the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration are teaming up to make this enrollment happen.

Requirements:

Child must be four-years-old by Aug. 1, 2020

The child must live in a household with an income below 127% of the federal poverty level FPL information is available by clicking here

Child must be starting Kindergarten by the 2021 – 2022 school year

Parents or guardians in the household must be working, going to school or attending job training

To find a school near you, visit the Indiana State Government website.

“We are seeing, experiencing that decline in enrollment so I think it is important that families if they are unsure if they are eligible that they should apply anyway just to be able to see and to verify if they are eligible to receive this kind of help for pre k,” said Tiffany Bailey, vice president of community impact of United Way Allen County.

‘On My Way Pre-K’ said it is following the CDC guidelines to ensure a safe environment for children, including health screenings and safe drop off and pick up procedures.

Families who are interested in enrolling their children in this program is asked to apply here.

Any questions about the ‘On My Way Pre-K’ program are asked to be directed to Kim Fullove at 219-384-9657 or Kimberley.Fullove@fssa.in.gov.