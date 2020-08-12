Southwest Allen County Schools start a new year on Wednesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Wednesday students and faculty return to learn in Southwest Allen County. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, new protocol is in place to ensure the safety of students and staff.

Masks are required to be worn throughout the school day when social distancing is not possible.

Aboite Elementary Principal Richelle Miller says, “Students will be able to take their masks off during lunch, during recess, and we’re going to try to have gym outside so they will be able to take their masks off outside.”

20% of families in the district have chosen to keep their students home and learn virtually to start the school year. Students will be a part of virtual classrooms made up of other students who are also learning virtually. These classes will be taught by a teacher who is focusing those virtual students.

Both online and in-person classrooms are expected to mimic each other so if a student were to contract the coronavirus, they would be able to transition in and out of the classroom and virtual learning easily.

Southwest Allen County Schools are partnering with the Allen County Department of Health and using contact tracing to keep students and faculty safe and healthy. Cleaning is increasing on the busses and throughout schools.

This year could look different socially for students with the social distancing guidelines in place.

Homestead High School Principal, Park Ginder doesn’t believe students will see major impacts.

“I expect the first day to be a lot of getting used to distance. When they get into this environment we’re going to make sure physical distance is something they’re aware of, we’re going to enforce.”