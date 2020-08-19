Purdue University says 99.26% of arriving students are COVID-19 free

by: Corinne Moore

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Purdue University says nearly 100 percent of their students do not have COVID-19.

Health officials tested the student body and reported that 99.26% are virus free.

As part of the Protect Purdue Plan, all Purdue students are required to have a negative COVID-19 test before arriving on campus for the fall semester.

First-year students began arriving Aug. 14 for Boiler Gold Rush orientation programs. Additional students are arriving throughout the week in order to begin classes on Aug. 24.

If a student has recently tested positive, they must have documentation from the Protect Purdue Health Center that they have completed a 10-day isolation after the test or 10 days after the onset of symptoms before arriving on campus.

A dashboard of the current campus status is being developed and soon will be posted publicly on the Protect Purdue website.

