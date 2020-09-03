PFW announces new safety apps for students, faculty and community

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On Tuesday, Purdue Fort Wayne announced two new apps for students in hopes of keeping them safe.

The “Rave Panic Button” helps to keep faculty and staff informed of emergencies on campus. It also accelerates emergency response times by immediately informing 911 about the severity and location of the situation while simultaneously notifying designated members of the campus community with the push of a button.

The “Rave Guardian,” which is available to students, faculty and staff, turns smartphones into a personal safety device. Friends and family can join an individual’s private safety network. Users can request one or more of their “Guardians” to virtually walk with them on or off campus.

“As technologies grow, people rely on their smartphones more and more as a safety net,” said Lisa Zerkle, Purdue Fort Wayne’s director of campus events and its emergency preparedness and planning coordinator. “At the push of a button, this product suite provides personal protection and information tools that can go wherever you go. In addition to 911, the apps simultaneously alert key responders on campus, which saves precious seconds in an emergency.”

Purdue Fort Wayne is taking this opportunity to make alerts available to family members or anyone else who wants to stay abreast of unexpected situations on campus.

“For many of our students, this is their first experience being away from key members of their support system—parents, siblings, close friends—for any extended period of time,” said Krissy Creager, vice chancellor for student affairs, Purdue University Fort Wayne. “The better we are at cultivating a safe and positive environment on campus, the more engaged our students will be seeking out the wonderful opportunities available to them. Helping families feel more involved, and more at ease, can be an important ingredient in this recipe for success.”

The school announced “SMS Opt In” which allows friends of Purdue Fort Wayne to receive the same notifications students, faculty and staff are registered to receive via the Rave Text Alert System.

To register, text PurdueFWAlert1 or PurdueFWAlert16 to CAMPUS (226787). Anyone without a university login ID can get any emergency alert delivered for the next week or 16 weeks, the release said.