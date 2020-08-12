Northwest Allen County Schools return to learn Wednesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Nortwest Allen County Schools return to learn on Wednesday with new protocol in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Schools are encouraging “clean hands in, clean hands out.” Sanitizing stations will be available to students to use when entering and exiting classrooms to reduce the spread of germs.

Sanitizing stations for students to practice “clean hands in, clean hands out.”

NACS is following CDC guidelines and partnering with the Allen County Department of Health. Contact tracing will also be utilized if there is a positive case found in the school.

Students will be spaced apart 3 ft. in classrooms and will be in assigned seats to make contact tracing easier.

Superintendent Dr. Chris Himsel believes that prevention is key.

“COVID is everywhere in our community and because it’s everywhere in our community it’s going to be impossible for us to keep out all cases but the best thing that can happen is for sick people to stay home.”

Families were offered the choice of virtual or in-class instruction. Over 13% of families have chosen to send students back to school virtually, making impacts for students in the classroom and on the busses as well.

It provides more space for students in the classroom so that social distancing is made easier. Bus usage has decreased by 15% due to students learning online creating more space for students being transported to and from school.

Despite the changes, guidelines, and new protocol, administrators don’t foresee changes with student’s abilities to learn.

Dr. Himsel says, “we’re going to do what we do every year, we’re going to create as healthy and as safe of an environment as we possibly can and we’re going to engage our kids in meaningful learning activities and we’re going to support them when things get hard and we’re going to challenge them to go further than we ever thought possible.”