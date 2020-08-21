North Adams Community Schools returns to on campus learning earlier than expected

ADAMS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – North Adams Community Schools announced in an email on Friday that they will be returning to in person learning earlier than expected.

The school district announced that they will be heading back to campus on Aug. 26, five days before their projected return date. The school district says they will be operating at regular start times with buses running on their regular schedules.

Parent are asked to review transportation pick up times or contact our transportation assistant, Vicki Girard, at 724-7146 ext. 2503 for assistance with busing.

On Campus Learning:

Beginning Aug. 26, students will be released early on Wednesdays:

Elementary School will be released at 2:30 p.m.

Middle School will be released at 2:30 p.m.

High School will be released at 2:30 p.m.

The school outlined why they are able to resume classes early saying:

Most individuals who may have tested positive or been exposed to someone who has tested positive, and were required to quarantine, have been cleared to return to school. (Those who remain quarantined are a manageable number for a short remaining period of time.)

The total number of new positive cases per day has decreased for four consecutive days until yesterday when it spiked back up to six.

The “rolling seven day” percentage of positive cases has leveled off. The cases remain higher than desired; however, but we have not seen large increases in cases.

From the date in which we announced school was initially delayed Aug. 10, we will have 16 days between the delay to the start of school. Most quarantine periods have been successfully fulfilled.

From the date the decision was announced to suspend all school and activities Aug. 13, we will have 13 days between the suspension to the start of school. Most quarantine periods have been successfully fulfilled.

Athletics:

High School Girls Golf will begin on Aug. 24. High School Boys and Girls Cross Country will begin on Aug. 25. All other high school and middle school athletics will begin on Aug. 26, the email says.

The school says that athletics contests will continue to limit fans until further notice.

eLearning:

“Parents/families who previously selected eLearning for the first nine [9] weeks will continue to use the eLearning platform currently in place,” the email says.

Meals:

Anyone who previously requested meals for the eLearning period next week of Aug. 14-28 may continue to pick up meals on Aug. 24 from 8 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. and 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. at door N-22, the email says.

“Meals will be revised to include two days [two breakfast and two lunch meals] to supplement families before the start of school on Aug. 26,” the email says.

Families who are continuing with the eLearning platform for the remainder of the nine weeks and have requested to receive meals for next week are asked to contact their child’s school office and leave a message to request a full week of meal service.

“We look forward seeing our Bellmont family together again on Wednesday, Aug. 26! As a reminder, to give us the greatest opportunity to continue to step forward, safely, we must all do our part to follow the health guidance we have received: wash and sanitize your hands often, wear a mask/face covering and maintain a safe 6’ distance between you and others when possible,” the email says. “We can and we will make a difference together!”