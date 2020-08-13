North Adams delays start of school – again – due to ‘new information,’ spread of virus

DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) — North Adams Community Schools has again pushed off its first day of classes as it continues to respond to the spread of the coronavirus.

The district was set to begin classes on Monday, but announced on Thursday plans to postpone.

“New information, and the growing spread of COVID in our community, has required us to revise our plans for the start to school,” the district said.

There will no on campus learning until Aug. 31. Beginning on Tuesday, Aug. 18, all students – K-12th – will begin school online, through eLearning.

Classes were set to begin on Monday but the district had to delay so contact tracing could be done in the district.

As of Thursday, Adams County reported 120 cases and 2 deaths related to COVID-19. Seventy nine of those cases are active, according to the county health department.