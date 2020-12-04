NACS secondary students go virtual for remainder of 2020

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Northwest Allen County Schools announced Thursday that all secondary students will learn virtually for the remainder of 2020.

Superintendent Chris Himsel sent a letter to families informing them of the changes, stating:

All secondary school students including MCMS, CMS and CHS will use remote learning from Dec, 8-17

Elementary school students will continue onsite from Dec, 8-17

In addition to the new changes, the following changes remain:

All schools will be on a 2-hour delay schedule on Friday and Monday

All elementary school students will be onsite following the 2-hour delays on Friday and Monday

All secondary school students including students attending MCMS, CMS and CHS will use remote learning following the 2-hour delays on Friday and Monday

The district plans to resume a normal onsite schedule on Jan. 5. However, Himsel said the district will monitor with the department of health to learn about the spread of COVID in the community and the number of cases, quarantines and subsequent staffing needs at each school when in-person learning returns.

For anyone who is exposed to COVID-19, NACS said it will continue to follow the 14-day quarantine guidelines even after the CDC revised its guidelines earlier in the week.

As the possibility of snow days approach, Himsel informed families that any weather-related closing for the remainder of the school year will be an eLearning day.

“Instead of using our scheduled make-up days for weather related closings, our schools will be closed on December 18, February 15, March 12, and April 23, and the days will be considered school holidays and used as additional opportunities to conduct deep cleaning of our schools,” the letter said.

Any remote learning students interested in continuing to access the free meal service are asked to see the attached remote meal instructions flyer in the email to families to reserve their order.