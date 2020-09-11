NACS launches new brand

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Northwest Allen County Schools launched a new brand for the district and all of its schools.

Besides the new signage, the district’s mission statement will also be updated.

A spokesperson for the district says they want to feel good about who they are and what they represent, and the new branding accomplishes that.

To emphasize the unity, each school will incorporate the Carrol Charger bolt with their mascots.

The final brands will be presented before the school board on Monday