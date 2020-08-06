Indiana state superintendent says schools can safely reopen

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s top education official says she think schools can safely reopen despite mounting reports of students and staffers testing positive for the coronavirus within days of returning to the classroom in some districts.

Jennifer McCormick, the state’s school superintendent, said during a webinar Thursday that she thinks it’s best for medical experts to determine if, when or how schools should reopen.

She says the state Department of Education is leaving it up to health officials to set thresholds for coronavirus positivity rates that would require a school to close.

