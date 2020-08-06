Huntington schools begin the year with safety in mind

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Huntington County Community Schools returned to the classroom on Wednesday with COVID-19 precautions in place.

Superintendent Chad Daugherty says about 820 students are learning virtually this year. Those who chose in-person learning are seated in single desks instead of collaborative tables as a COVID-19 precaution.

School staff met after class on Wednesday to discuss any changes they would like to see.

“We’ve worked long and hard on this plan since June, and now we’re going to work that plan,” Daugherty says. “We’re going to make some adjustments here and there. At the end of the day, we’ll figure out what we need to adjust. Maybe it’s some of our passing time. Maybe it’s some of our lunch.”

Several students have already flipped from virtual to in-person learning. Daugherty says that students are allowed to move to virtual learning one time.