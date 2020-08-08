FWCS unveils 29 school buses with stop-arm cameras

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Community Schools announced Friday that they will start the school year with 29 school buses equipped with stop-arm cameras.

“[This will be] one more tool to assist in reducing the number of stop-arm violations that occur,” the press release said.

The announcement comes after Gov. Holcomb announced that more than 200 law enforcement agencies will conduct extra patrols to safeguard students as they get on and off the bus this school year. This is in an effort to limit the number of stop-arm violations and motorists driving dangerously.

WANE 15 will hear more about the stop-arm cameras from FWCS Transportation officials on Monday during a press conference.

For a list of school bus stop safety tips, click here or visit www.nhtsa.gov.