FWCS holds Facebook Live session with officials, Superintendent

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – FWCS held a Facebook Live session with officials, including Superintendent Dr. Mark Daniel to answer questions from family.

The school district asked parents and families to send questions they wanted to have addressed, however, the majority of the questions revolved around COVID-19 including social distancing, teacher training for online formats and more.

The district also announced that about 36% of their students have selected e-learning, which amounts to about 10,500 students.

Dr. Daniel addressed anticipating a move to full e-learning, saying that right now there is no plan or timeline to do so but the district will make the move if necessary.

Daniel says keeping kids in the classroom is the district’s priority.