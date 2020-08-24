FWCS adjusts substitute teaching rate

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – During Monday’s board meeting, FWCS made adjustments to the substitute teaching daily rate.

Beginning in the 2020-2021 school year, the daily contracted teaching rate based on level of education:

60 credit hours will result in $110

Bachelor’s Degree and above is $115

Long term rate with no teaching license is $150

Long term rate with the Indiana Teaching License will have no change

“We reduced [the education requirement] to an Associates degree or 60 hours to help with recruiting,” said Charles Cammack, Jr., Chief Operations Officer of Fort Wayne Community Schools.

When asked if the school is in need of substitutes, Cammack said, “we’re always in need of substitutes.”

To apply an individual must apply on the district’s website and obtain a substitute teacher’s license.

The school district is currently working on a training system or program that an individual must go through in order to be a substitute teacher in FWCS. As of right now, there is no specific training an individual must go through to become a substitute teacher in the district.