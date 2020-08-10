FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – East Allen County Schools return to learn Monday beginning a new school year that looks different than most.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, families had the option to send their children to school or to learn virtually. 17% of East Allen County families have chosen to learn from home.

New protocol is in place this year to ensure students and faculty are safe. Masks are to be worn when social distancing is not possible.

East Allen County Schools are relying on the partnership between Allen County Department of Health to keep students, faculty, and staff safe. If someone in the school contracts the coronavirus or is experiencing symptoms, the case will be assigned to an ACDOH worker.

Students are assigned seating on the bus, the cafeteria, classroom and anywhere else they would be seated. That is in order to make contact tracing possible.

Students who are assigned to seats around or near the infected student will be examined and possibly quarantined as well.

East Allen County Schools believe that the partnership between student and teacher is important. If a student has to quarantine due to the coronavirus, the classroom teacher will continue to be the one supporting them throughout the year while they learn.

Teachers in East Allen County are getting creative to ensure students are still engaging in learning this year.

Woodlan High School teacher, Brad McAlexander says, “Teachers seem to be innovators to some degree, we’re always trying to deal with new things that come our way and weird things that happen and so 2020 has been a challenge but it’s kind of more along those same lines so I think most of us are thinking about how to do things the way we are in just a slightly different way that keeps kids safe.”

Although the start to the school year looks different than most, East Allen County Superintendent Marilyn Hissong is looking forward to a great year.

Hissong says, “We just appreciate all of our families and their parents who entrust their kids to us and East Allen County Schools.”