Central Noble Community Schools to distance learn until January

ALBION, Ind. (WANE) – Central Noble Community Schools will distance learn for the remainder of 2020, according to a letter to parents from Superintendent Tory Gaff.

“Over the past several days, Central Noble has had several additional staff members and students quarantined due to contract tracing,” the letter said. “The number of positive cases within the school building remains low.”

Due to this, the district said students will distance learn from Monday – Dec. 18, with the intent to return to in-person learning on Jan. 4.

Gaff said that on Friday, teachers will send students home with the necessary resources to complete the at-home instruction. Each building will communicate the expectation of students to families.

“It is critical that students complete assignments and assessments in a timely manner as we work to finalize grades for quarter 1. Your involvement and support is appreciated,” the letter said.

Since the closure is due to staffing concerns, Gaff said that extra-curricular competitions and practices will continue as scheduled.

The district said that is has not implemented the new quarantine timeline released by the CDC. However, Gaff said they hope to implement the new procedures when students return in January.

Students are reminded to continue to wear a face mask, was their hands and socially distance when possible. Parents are asked to continue to pre-screen their children before their arrive at the school or before participating activities outside the school.

Anyone with questions or concerns is asked to contact their child’s building.