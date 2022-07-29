FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — All FWCS schools are set to begin school on August 10th, and registration for all new and returning students is now open.
In-school registration for the 2022-23 school year will be held Friday, July 29, and Monday, Aug. 1, at all 48 Fort Wayne Community Schools elementary, middle and high schools.
When attending in-school registration, parents are asked to bring a photo ID and two documents showing proof of residency to registration, if the documents were not provided during online registration. Some of the documents that will be accepted include:
- Letter or check from any governmental agency, attorney or court papers
- Letter or card from Allen County Office of Family and Children Services
- Paycheck or Social Security benefits
- Medical doctor, dentist or eye doctor statements
If for some reason you can’t attend either of the registration days, you are asked to contact your school and set up a time to get everything set up before the August 10th school start time.
Other important dates include:
- Sixth-Grade Transition Day – Tuesday, Aug. 2, 8 a.m.-noon
- Ninth-Grade Transition Day – Tuesday, Aug. 2, 9 a.m.-noon
- Kindergarten Conferences – Tuesday, Aug. 2, times vary by school
- FWCS Back-to-School Block Party – Saturday, Aug. 6, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
For additional information, including supply list, you can visit their website.