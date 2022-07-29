FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — All FWCS schools are set to begin school on August 10th, and registration for all new and returning students is now open.

In-school registration for the 2022-23 school year will be held Friday, July 29, and Monday, Aug. 1, at all 48 Fort Wayne Community Schools elementary, middle and high schools.

When attending in-school registration, parents are asked to bring a photo ID and two documents showing proof of residency to registration, if the documents were not provided during online registration. Some of the documents that will be accepted include:

Letter or check from any governmental agency, attorney or court papers

Letter or card from Allen County Office of Family and Children Services

Paycheck or Social Security benefits

Medical doctor, dentist or eye doctor statements

If for some reason you can’t attend either of the registration days, you are asked to contact your school and set up a time to get everything set up before the August 10th school start time.

Other important dates include:

Sixth-Grade Transition Day – Tuesday, Aug. 2, 8 a.m.-noon

Ninth-Grade Transition Day – Tuesday, Aug. 2, 9 a.m.-noon

Kindergarten Conferences – Tuesday, Aug. 2, times vary by school

FWCS Back-to-School Block Party – Saturday, Aug. 6, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

For additional information, including supply list, you can visit their website.