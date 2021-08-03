Back to school cell phones for kids, should they have one?

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Sarah Faley, the Fort Wayne teenager whose life was saved with an emergency brain surgery last September, received good news after getting her first MRI since the procedure Tuesday morning-- she has completely healed.

"It was super relieving," said Faley. "I'm now kind of feeling super confident and comfortable with the past few months, but then also the next few years, knowing that everything's all healed... I'm so thankful."