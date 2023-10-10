HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A mother has been arrested while a father remains at large in connection with a baby’s death in southern Indiana.

According to an arrest warrant, Kaytlen Dossett and Taylor Fischer are being charged with multiple neglect of a dependent charges and neglect resulting in death after their 11-month-old baby died after a toxicology report showed multiple drugs including fentanyl in the baby’s system.

The warrant states at 10:55 p.m. on September 11, Vanderburgh Dispatch received a call to an unresponsive baby in the 200 block of N. Spring Street that had blue lips, and the warrant states the baby died at St. Vincent Hospital after life-saving measures were being used.

The warrant also indicated Dossett admitted to smoking marijuana prior to getting the baby to sleep, and a search warrant of the house turned up several items including:

Several pieces of foil with burnt residue

One clear plastic corner baggie with residue

One digital scale

One clear plastic baggie containing brown powder

Two foil wrappers, containing a white crystal-like substance (later testing positive for methamphetamine)

One bag of a green leafy substance (later testing positive for marijuana)

Several brown, dry pieces (later testing positive for psilocybin)

One clear bottle with 11 brown capsules

Several multi-colored, unlabeled pills

Glass smoking pipe with residue

One purple container with green leafy substance (later testing positive for synthetic cannabinoid)

Other tests indicated Fischer had multiple drugs in his system including methamphetamine, fentanyl and THC.

Dossett was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on October 9 at 2:25 p.m. on a $250,000 bond. EPD confirms Fischer has not been booked and is still at large.