AWS Foundation gives away more than a million dollars to non-profits

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The AWS Foundation recently awarded $1,298,762 in grants to 22 non-profit organizations that benefit individuals with intellectual, developmental and physical disabilities in northeast Indiana.
The AWS Foundation helps children and adults with enduring intellectual, developmental and physical disabilities live as independently as possible.
The organizations that received grant money is below:
- Blue Star Recyclers: $30,000 for Midwest recycling operations creating jobs for individuals with disabilities.
- Boys and Girls Club of Fort Wayne: $10,000 for sound reduction paneling and $135,706 for the Inclusion Coordinator position.
- Camp Red Cedar: $100,000 for operating support
- Community Transportation Network: $200,000 for specialized transportation support.
- Down Syndrome Association of Northeast Indiana: $20,000 for the iCan Bike program.
- Early Childhood Alliance: $22,348 for early intervention services.
- Easterseals Arc of Northeast Indiana: $50,000 in operating support.
- Family Voices Indiana: $55,000 to support restructuring efforts.
- Fort Wayne Ballet: $7,500 for one sensory-friendly performance.
- Greater Fort Wayne, Inc.: $165,200 for the disability employment initiative.
- Huntington County Community Schools Corp.: $4,999 for the Chillville sensory room.
- Judy A Morril Recreation Center: $8,258 for automatic door installation.
- L.I.F.E. Adult Day Academy: $60,000 for operating support.
- Little River Wetlands Project: $35,000 for the extension of accessible floating trails at Eagle Marsh.
- Lutheran Social Services: $35,000 for LSSI Works.
- Otis R Bowen Center: $10,000 for Silas Solutions software.
- Super Shot, Inc.: $12,751 Family exam room and sensory items.
- The Lighthouse: $5,000 for training for staff to work with individuals with disabilities.
- Turnstone: $200,000 in operating support.
- Visually Impaired Preschool: $47,000 for early childhood intervention.
- Wellspring Interfaith Social Services: $10,000 for the Older Adult Program.
- YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne: $75,000 for adaptive services