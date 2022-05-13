FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A small backyard flock of mainly chickens tested positive for avian influenza this week, which is prompting the testing of 18 commercial farms nearby, the Indiana Board of Animal Health announced Friday.

The exact location of the flock, which had less than 20 birds, was not given.

Nearly all of the flock died, which motivated the owner to call the United States Department of Agriculture’s Healthy Birds Hotline.

Testing nearby flocks is being done to verify whether the virus has spread in the area or not. The board of animal health will be reaching out to residents near the site of the affected flock to schedule testing of birds to ensure the virus is not present, according to a media release.

The flock affected is considered a non-poultry hobby flock, which means it’s not a commercial flock.

There are, however, roughly 60 registered hobby flocks in that area, according to the board of animal health. Those owners are encouraged to call the board of animal health at (317) 544-2387 to schedule testing at no charge.