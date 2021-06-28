Auburn police again asking for help finding person who shot girl back in March

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) The person who shot a 16-year-old girl at an apartment complex in Auburn back in March has yet to be captured and the Auburn Police Department is again asking for information to help them find the suspect.

Based on information from investigators the investigation, police determined that on Saturday, March 20, around 4:50 a.m. a man entered an apartment in the Castle Court Apartments complex and shot the girl. She was hospitalized and survived the shooting.

A few days later police released a sketch of the suspect who is described as a white male, balding, greyish stubbled facial hair over 6’ tall with a large frame. It is believed that the weapon used was a small caliber handgun, possibly a revolver.

A cash reward of $5000 is being offered to anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with new information call Detective Aaron Quick at 260-920-3200 ext. 1905.