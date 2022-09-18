AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) — The community came together Saturday in Auburn to help raise money for the family of a 3-year-old boy who is fighting a rare form of cancer.

It was held at the American Legion Post and there was music, food and a silent auction.

The family needs money for medical expenses and travel to Indianapolis for treatment.

Mason Ferguson’s father says he was devastated when he found out about the diagnosis.

“To say that the floor dropped underneath you is an understatement. To have a little boy that never really had much medical problems, to then have doctors some in and say he’s got a cancer diagnosis. You know, it just totally blows you away. You really just know how to take it,” Brian Ferguson said.

To donate, you can click on the link below.

https://www.givesendgo.com/G3H5B

*WANE.com does not assure that the monies or donations deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a donation, you should consult your own advisers and otherwise proceed at your own risk.