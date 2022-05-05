FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Ahead of a pretrial conference set for Friday, attorneys representing Jenna Miller filed a motion for continuance of the trial, according to court records.

The motion was filed on Wednesday.

Miller is set to appear before Judge Fran Gull in Allen County Court following two charges of neglect of a child resulting in death, and two counts of neglect of a dependent that endangers the child.

If Judge Gull rules on the motion on Friday, it could delay the trial currently set for May 17-2 .

Miller faces the four charges following the death of her son Elijah Ross, 9, at the family’s home on Putnam street last December.

Court documents allege serious abuse of the boy by his stepmother Alesha Miller, who was also charged and later accepted a plea deal.

Alesha Miller’s sentencing date is set for May 24.