WESTFIELD, Ind. — The search to identify remains on the former property of a suspected serial killer has crossed state lines.

Hamilton County Coroner Jeff Jellison confirmed 12 people contacted his office so far to provide DNA, including some from outside of Indiana.

They are hoping to learn if any of the bones or remains found at the former Westfield estate of suspected killer Herbert Baumeister belong to their loved ones.

Jellison also confirmed cadaver dogs searching the property showed interest in approximately 20 different locations.

Baumeister died by a self-inflicted gunshot wound on July 4, 1996. Just weeks earlier, investigators began to search Baumeister’s property after his son discovered bones about 60 feet from the family’s home.

Investigators suspected Baumeister of luring men to his home for sex, killing them, and discarding their remains on his property.

The remains of anywhere from 11 to 25 people have been found on the former estate. Only eight victims have been identified.

Jellison hopes family members’ DNA can identify the remaining remains.

“It’s about attempting to find additional remains, trying to identify those remains and provide closure for those families,” said Jellison.

Throughout the course of the investigation, around 10,000 bones and bone fragments were found on the Baumeister family’s former 18-acre estate.

Anyone who suspects their loved ones may have been one of Baumeister’s victims can contact the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office at 317-770-4415.