FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A building that once was home to a Kmart and most recently a Burlington Coat Factory at the intersection of Illinois Road and Hillegas will soon be home to a home decor chain with stores elsewhere in Indiana and across the country.

at home, The Home Décor Superstore has a sign up on the building indicating “coming soon.” It’s not know yet when the store will open. WANE 15 has placed a call with corporate management.

As the name implies, at home has a variety of goods for the home. Everything from furniture to patio furniture and fire pits can be found there. Goods from a number of well known designers, including Ty Pennington, are also offered.

Currently the nearest at home in Indiana is located in Noblesville.