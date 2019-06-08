Aspen Dental Day of Service

To show gratitude to the men and women who’ve served our country, Aspen Dental will open nearly 500 of the nation’s largest network of branded dental offices to provide FREE care to as many as 5,000 of our nation’s veterans on Saturday, June 8, during their sixth annual Day of Service. Like millions of other Americans, veterans can struggle to find oral health care when they need it.

The Day of Service will be Saturday, June 8 from 9 am to 3 pm.

Achieving oral health is especially challenging for the majority of U.S. veterans as they are not eligible for dental benefits through the Veterans Administration unless they are 100 percent disabled, have a service-related mouth injury or were a prisoner of war. Day of Service is all about thanking veterans for their service in the best way that we at Aspen Dental know how and helping to empower them with the gift of a healthier mouth. This year, Aspen Dental expects to give free dental care to approximately 5,000 people on that one special day.

Since launching the Healthy Mouth Movement in 2014, dentists and their teams from Aspen Dental-branded offices across the country have donated more than $15 million in dentistry to over 22,000 veterans and people in need through their volunteer efforts.

Aspen Dental will also look to build on the success of last year’s Day of Service campaign, in which more than 4,300 veterans across the country received free dental care at 426 participating Aspen Dental locations.