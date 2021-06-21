Artists, venue staff prepare for return of live touring acts

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The month ahead will be busy for music venues across Fort Wayne. National touring acts have been booked for July dates, bringing back live music to places like The Clyde Theatre and Sweetwater’s Pavilion.

“That first experience back is going to be really emotional, because the first time you’re in a room that everybody loves one thing – and that’s great live music – for all those fans to get back together again, I think it’s going to be really memorable,” Gregg Coyle, the executive director of The Clyde Theatre told WANE 15.

COVID-19 restrictions had a big impact on the venues and touring acts, bringing the industry to a halt. While many musicians worked on creating new music over the past year, this summer marks the return to the road for many big acts.

“Just the sense of community that you feel at a live show, I can not wait,” Samantha Hunter, an artist events coordinator at Sweetwater said. “I go out to the pavilion every day, doing my site plans, just thinking about when we have shows out there, how good it’s going to feel and I just want the best experiences for all of our guests.”

The Clyde Theatre will welcome back concert guests with a familiar show. Fitz and the Tantrums, who first opened the venue, will return July 3. Styx will perform at Sweetwater’s pavilion on July 22.

“This is what we do,” Coyle added. “For us it’s a whole different world without live music, to have it back again and to have those fans back. we’re just really excited.”