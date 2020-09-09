Art this Way paints the town with added mural

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Downtown Fort Wayne continues to get more colorful with the instillation of a new mural by a world-renowned artist.

JUURI is a Tokyo- born artist currently working out of Oklahoma City and is installing a new mural at 128 W. Wayne Street. Her vibrant, figure-driven work is inspired by Japanese motifs.

Elements of her Fort Wayne mural are inspired by Fort Wayne’s Sister City, Takaoka, Japan. JUURI’s artwork is displayed in other cities such as Lynn, Massachusetts, and Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

For more on her artwork, visit her website.

Art This Way is a program of the Fort Wayne Downtown Economic Improvement District.

September 18 through September 21 Art This Way is having an community scavenger hunt. Experience Art This Way Scavenger Hunt, which features the newest public art in Fort Wayne. Scavenger Hunt participants are asked to take photos in front of the new pieces of artwork or answer questions about the artwork. Various prize packages will be given featuring Downtown businesses.

Find out more about Art this Way and other and ways to get involved here.