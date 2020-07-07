Art of Hope 2020 looking for submissions that interpret mental health

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Mental Health America of Northeast Indiana (MHANI) announced their second annual Art of Hope exhibition. The exhibition will be shown in online galleries and displayed at the Jeffrey R. Krull Gallery at the Allen County Public Library from October 19 – November 15.

MHANI is asking regional artists to submit their interpretations of mental wellness and mental illness. The deadline for submissions is August 31.

“Artists do not need to have a history or diagnosis of a mental health condition, substance use disorder, or other disability,” the press release said.

One of the 28 artists who participated in the 2019 Art of Hope, Patrick Chesebrough, credits art to helping him heal from bipolar disorder.

For more information on the exhibition and how to submit artwork, please visit https://mhanortheastindiana.org/artofhope.