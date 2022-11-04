NEW YORK — A Brooklyn man was arrested Thursday for the murder of an Indiana University student shot and killed while visiting New York City in 2020.

Police arrested William Freeman, 26, in connection to the deadly shooting of Ethan Williams, 20.

Ethan Williams (Right)

Williams, of Indianapolis, was sitting on a stoop in Brooklyn’s Bushwick neighborhood when he was struck by a bullet to the chest on October 24, 2020. Police originally said it was either a stray bullet or the gunman targeting Williams in a case of mistaken identity.

Ethan’s father Jason Williams said a prosecutor told him this week that Freeman confessed to the killing, according to the New York Post.

“For two years now, I have prayed every day, usually multiple times for justice,” the elder Williams told the Post.

Ethan Williams was in New York City with friends to make skateboarding videos when he was killed.

A ramp at the Willard Park Skatepark in Indianapolis was created in honor of Williams, who loved both skating and reading. The ramp is designed like a book, as a nod to Williams.