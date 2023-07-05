HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Nearly one year ago, a mysterious camper trailer appeared on a sandbar formed from dredging on the Ohio River. Now, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) is warning the public that future incidents may lead to the loss of the sandbar in the Evansville area.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Louisville District has begun annual channel maintenance dredging on the Ohio River, and officials say this will likely include maintenance dredging at the Evansville Bend. USACE says crews can dispose of the dredged material below the water surface in a way that does not create a sandbar if needed to protect the environment and to mitigate risks to public safety. USACE says the 2022 camper trailer incident is an example of the types of violations that could lead to the decision to stop creating the sand bar.

“USACE is pleased that this beneficial use of the dredged material has become a valued amenity, and we need the community’s help to ensure that this can continue,” said Shawn Kenney, Louisville District Technical Support Branch chief. “If members of the community place items on the sand bar, which may become a hazard to navigation and which litters our nation’s waterways, then USACE may find it necessary to stop creating the sand bar. We encourage the public to utilize this resource responsibly and remind your peers to do so as well so that it can continue for all to enjoy.”

The Rivers and Harbors Act of 1899 makes actions that cause vessels and craft to be sunk in the Ohio River’s navigable channel unlawful. The act also makes it unlawful to cause refuse matter to be deposited into the Ohio River if it might wash into the river either by ordinary high tides, storms, floods or otherwise. Violations of the Rivers and Harbors Act may result in prosecution.