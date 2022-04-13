FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Police Department are investigating an armed robbery at a gas station on the city’s south side early Wednesday morning.

It happened just before 5 a. m. at the Marathon gas station at 2510 South Coliseum Boulevard near Pontiac Street.

According to police, a man wearing dark clothes and a mask entered the store with a gun and demanded money.

He got an undisclosed amount of cash and ran off.

A WANE 15 crew is on the scene and police are investigating the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to to call the Fort Wayne Police Department, Crime Stoppers at 436-STOP (7867) or use the free “P3 Tips” app.