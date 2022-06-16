Residents in Waynedale continue to clean up debris left from the storm.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The buzzing of generators could be heard throughout Waynedale Thursday as many waited for their power to get restored after Monday night’s storm left them in the dark.

Cynthia Whitfield and her family having been gathering in one room trying to stay cool with no power during the extreme heat.

“A family of five all in the front room,” Whitfield said.

Fortunately, Whitfield’s family was able to rent a generator to give them some power in the meantime.

On top of that, they are figuring out a plan to clean up the downed trees caused by the storm.

“It sounded like a hurricane. It sounded like an explosion because it had hit the power line,” Whitfield said.

Whitfield was immediately concerned for her neighbors.

“The big tree next door fell and we went to the basement,” Whitfield said.

The big tree was in her neighbor Jean Wagner’s yard who also lost power Monday night.

“It just was a loud wind noise and just heard a really loud thump and the ground kind of shook. You could really see much until the lightning started really flashing,” Wagner said.

For residents in Waynedale, time is everything to get everything back to normal.

“Patiently waiting. Just thank you to everyone who is turning on the power.” Whitfield said.