FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Baby boxes may be coming to Aboite.

Monica Kelsey, the founder of Safe Haven Baby Boxes (SHBB) has been putting baby boxes around the Fort Wayne area for quite a while.

But what is a baby box? According to Kelsey, baby boxes offer a solution to mothers who want to surrender their baby anonymously under Indiana’s Safe Haven laws.

It’s always been a goal of Kelsey to install a baby box in the city limits of Fort Wayne, and she’s getting closer to that goal.

The boxes are attached to fire stations and hospitals and have doors on both the inside and outside of the building. The exterior door allows a mother to place a baby inside the box. Then, the exterior door of the box locks, and a silent alarm alerts an employee that a baby is ready to be picked up from the box.

The system has already been implemented in New Haven and Woodburn.

Aboite looks to join those two locations as another option for those living in the Fort Wayne area.

Kelsey says that having another baby box in the Allen county area is vital as they don’t have any boxes south of Fort Wayne.

Currently, the SHBB expects the box to be installed at the Aboite Township Volunteer Fire Department.

Since November 2017, Kelsey said that they have had 18 babies surrendered to their boxes, but there is another number that she feels tells the story of their impact.

“We base our success on not how many babies are placed in boxes, it’s how many babies are being found dead in the states our boxes are in. Currently, since we launched in 2016, Indiana has had zero dead babies from abandonment,” Kelsey said.

Kelsey said that last month was a record month for the program as six babies were surrendered, and is excited for more locations around Fort Wayne to open up.