Aqua customers could see higher bill if city contract renewed

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The end of an agreement over sewage between the City of Fort Wayne and Aqua Indiana could be in sight if all goes to plan, otherwise expensive improvements could be necessary for the water utility.

The current contract ensures Aqua handles some sewage from the City. Aqua is counting on that to expire as scheduled in 2025 to relieve concerns over how much sewage a southwest Fort Wayne plant can handle.

If the current agreement would need extended, Aqua would be forced to speed up system improvements to keep up with development, which would cost rate payers.

IDEM warns Aqua

Back in July, Aqua was notified by the Indiana Department of Environmental Management that the utility’s Midwest plant was at or approaching 90% of its capacity, based on data from 2018. It’s standard procedure for IDEM to issue a letter as the department monitors plants, like the facility located at Eagle Marsh, for potential issues with intake.

The Sewer Ban Early Warning notice was issued by the Office of Water Quality after Aqua reported last year’s average outgoing flow as 111% of what the plant is designed to handle.

“If additional connections to the wastewater collection and treatment system requiring a construction permit are requested, they will be subject to close scrutiny by this department,” Wastewater Inspection Chief Bridget Murphy wrote in the letter. “The approval of any future connections would have to be evaluated for the possibility of significant additional load to the waste water treatment plant or contribution to bypassing of the discharge of insufficiently treated sewage.”

The notice required a response from Aqua leaders within 30 days. Murphy requested a plan for avoiding sewer overflows or the company faced a possible Sewer Connection Ban.

Aqua responds

One month after receiving the Sewer Ban Early Warning, Aqua Indiana Area Manager Jeff Gard sent his response to the Indiana Department of Environmental Management.

“We have already started to look at that, because we don’t like to be that close to the top,” Gard told WANE 15. “We just expanded the plant in 2016/2017. We’re juggling to see what would be the most beneficial to the customers, the rate payers, as well as making sure we supply an additional benefit to the city of Fort Wayne.”

In his letter, Gard laid out the agreement the city and Aqua made to each other in the sale of Aqua’s Aboite water system in December, 2014. Aqua would handle 1.5 million gallons of flow per day from the city until 2025. The number was upped to 1.8 million in 2017, which drops back to 1.5 million in 2023.

According to the plan, when the contract with the city expires, the plant’s intake will drop significantly below capacity level and not reach that limit until around 2040. Using that argument, Gard claimed an expansion of the treatment facility would not be immediately needed.

Gard told WANE 15 that Aqua has the ratepayers in mind when considering fixes and improvements. An adequate expansion to the water treatment plant could cost $12 million.

System improvements could cost city residents who utilize Aqua sewage at their homes. An average Aqua customer currently pays $6.12 more per month than a resident who pays for city sewer. Aqua infrastructure improvements would mean that margin could grow.

Gard said he met with representatives from IDEM and the City of Fort Wayne.

“I think they really appreciated the chance to collaborate on this process and plan,” Gard explained. “By all of us getting together to find out what their needs are, what are needs are, the sewer ban early warning letter, IDEM – what they’re expecting from us… then finding out what the impact could be on rate payers – we want to try to avoid that. It’s little pieces of information. Once we put that together, we’ll really be able to define a solution that’s a win/win for everybody.”

Future of contract considered

Under the current agreement, Aqua Indiana handles 1.8 million gallons per day from the City of Fort Wayne. In 2023, the flow drops to 1.5 million until the contract ends in 2025.

According to Gard, Aqua is counting on that contract expiring as planned, allowing the utility to handle it’s expected load without an expansion until 2040. He referred to the city’s Deep Rock Tunnel, explaining that Aqua has served as a relief point until the project’s completion.

When asked about the odds that the contract expires instead of being renewed, Gard seemed unsure.

“We didn’t get to answer on that, but we discuss what their needs are,” Gard added. “We’re really in that process of fact finding. I promised IDEM that I would have a response to them by the end of December, and in January I’ll go back and talk to IDEM and City Utilities again and say ‘here’s what we came together with for a plan.’ If IDEM accepts that as a reasonable solution, then we go from there.”

City lays out options

Sewage boundaries for customers of City Utilities are different than the city limit lines. According to Matthew Wirtz, Deputy Director of City Utilities, most homes in the Aboite area hook up to Aqua’s sewage system. The city flow that has been diverted to Aqua’s plant include areas around the GM plant or north of Bass Road, west of I-69.

Ideally, for City Utilities, once the massive Deep Rock Tunnel project is complete, the sewage flow from those Fort Wayne customers would be redirected back into the city’s system.

“With [the Deep Rock Tunnel] we see opportunities to the ability for those sewers that feed into [the Foster Park area] to have more capacity and so thus we would have less need for this diversion that we have with Aqua,” Wirtz explained.

Looking beyond 2025, the city has an opportunity to add on to its agreement with Aqua.

“The way we see things now is we would have the opportunity to end that contract,” Wirtz said. “Aqua has been a great partner they understand that any transition that we do, we will worm cooperatively on. That’s good for them and us as we make those changes over time.”

Aqua ensures water is safe

Despite the concerns over what the Midwest plant can handle, Area Manager Jeff Guard stressed the water flowing out of the facility is clean, and overflows are limited. He pointed to several improvements over the past six years.

“The biggest thing we look at is making sure we don’t have water that’s reaching the system through manholes, breaks in line, and stuff like that that would contribute to our flow,” Gard said. “We don’t want to design for that, we rather take care of it out [where the problem is happening.] If we can get that flow down, then everybody benefits.”

Gard also said Aqua staff makes sure any work at the plant is optimized to ensure there aren’t any compliance issues.

“They increased the capacity when we made this contractual agreement,” Matthew Wirtz added. “They feel like they’re in a good position. I don’t think, after conversations with IDEM, that IDEM is overly concerned about it either.”

WANE 15 asked IDEM if Aqua customers should be concerned about the notice.

” IDEM views the early warning notification process as a service to utility officials,” Sarah Bonick, Director of External Relations responded in an email. “The early warning notification is intended to alert the owners and operators of wastewater treatment systems to potential problems, and initiate a process for evaluation of existing conditions, plan for future solutions, and to arrange for funding in case capital improvements are required. “

Impact on future development doubted

According to the Sewer Ban Early Warning letter from the Indiana Department of Environmental Management, of additional connections to the sewage system are requested, they could be ‘subject to close scrutiny’ by the department.

New homes being built at a fast pace in developing neighborhoods that would utilize Aqua could be evaluated for the possibility of a significant additional load to the plant.

A full ban for new hook-ups could be imposed if excessive loading at the plant continues or insufficiently treated sewage leaves the plant, according to the letter.

“The approval of any future connections would have to be evaluated by IDEM for the possibility of significant additional load to the wastewater treatment plant or contribution to bypassing or the discharge of insufficiently treated sewage,” Bonick added echoing the letter.

“I don’t see that happening,” Gard responded. “The Sewer Ban Early Warning is just a way to give IDEM a mechanism to hold us accountable for a plan. We already started this plan. We already saw the flows coming up and we weren’t comfortable with it. When we got the letter, it really wasn’t a surprise. We had already been working on it. We feel comfortable about that.”