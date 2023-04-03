So far, 17 tornadoes have been confirmed across the state of Indiana from the Friday, March 31/Saturday, April 1 severe weather outbreak. Is this unusual? Not entirely.

Average tornadoes in April

On average, Indiana sees four tornadoes during the month of April, according to NOAA.

April tornado outbreaks in the past in Indiana

There have been a few times in the past when the state of Indiana has seen outbreaks in April. The Palm Sunday tornado outbreak on April 11, 1965, killed 137 people in Indiana from ten tornadoes during the late afternoon and evening hours.

Courtesy: NWS Indianapolis

The April 3, 1974, super outbreak was the most devastating tornado outbreak in Indiana’s history. On that date, 21 tornadoes touched down in Indiana, killing 47 people.

Courtesy: NWS Indianapolis

On April 19, 1996, seven tornadoes were confirmed across central Indiana. Two people were killed by falling trees. Large hail was also reported throughout the event.

Supercell thunderstorm from April 19, 1996, around 5:49 p.m. eastern. Courtesy: NWS Indianapolis

There were several other deadly tornadoes in April in Indiana. Reports of those can be found on the National Weather Service’s website, specifically the Louisville, Kentucky office’s website.