Applications close Friday for Faculty role on Indiana Commission for Higher Education

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – The Indiana Commission for Higher Education announced it will close applications for the next Faculty Commission Member position on Friday.

Faculty Commission Member candidates must hold a full-time faculty appointment at a public institution of higher education and be engaged in teaching, research or other activities and responsibilities traditionally expected of faculty. Candidates must reside within the State of Indiana.

The Commission said the faculty member will be responsible to serve as a full voting member of the Commission, which meets approximately 20-25 days out of each year. The faculty member appointment is a two-year commitment beginning July 1 and ending June 30, 2023.

The 2021 Faculty Application and Agreement to Serve will be accepted via email (preferred), regular mail, express mail or fax. Candidates must submit applications and a signed Agreement to Serve by Friday to LWalker@che.in.gov.

Visit www.in.gov/che/4874.htm for more information and to apply.