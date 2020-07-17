Apple Festival of Kendallville called off after discussion with health officer

KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – Another popular annual celebration in northeast Indiana, the Apple Festival of Kendallville, has been called off for 2020. Organizers made the decision after talking with the Noble County Health Officer.

According to a Facebook post by Executive Director Amanda Taylor, the conversation about the possibility of holding the festival happened Thursday.

“The decision was clear but heartbreaking, we simply are not able to hold the Apple Festival and meet the requirements set forth by the State of Indiana,” the post read. “There will be no Apple Festival of Kendallville in 2020.We ask festival goers to support the many vendors that take part in the festival each year. We look forward to October 2nd and 3rd, 2021 when we will hold the Apple Festival again.”

While she knows people will ask why the decision couldn’t have waited, Taylor told WANE 15 the call was made this early because vendors would be preparing around this time to be ready for the festival.