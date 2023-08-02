VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The U.S. Court of Appeals Seventh Circuit has affirmed a previous ruling finding that Vigo County School Corporation must allow students to utilize the bathrooms and locker rooms that match their gender identity.

The decision was part of a consolidated case that also included the Metropolitan School District of Martinsville.

In the summer of 2022 Judge James R. Sweeny II, of the Southern District of Indiana issued a preliminary injunction requiring VCSC to allow students to use the utilities that align with their gender identity based on the probability that the plaintiffs would be successful in their claim that the denial of use of the male locker room and restrooms violates Title IX.

In Tuesday’s ruling, the seventh circuit judges explained their reasoning for their findings;

In this consolidated appeal, the school districts invite us to reverse those preliminary injunctions and revisit our holding in Whitaker. We see no reason to do so, however. Litigation over transgender rights is occurring all over the country, and we assume that at some point the Supreme Court will step in with more guidance than it has furnished so far. Until then, we will stay the course and follow Whitaker. That is just what the district courts did, in crafting narrowly tailored and factbound injunctions. We affirm their orders. U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit ruling

WTWO has reached out to the Vigo County School Corporation for comment on the ruling. This story will be updated once we receive a response.

Read the seventh circuit’s full ruling below;